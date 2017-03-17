Two Davidson Fine Arts students receive awards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Davidson Fine Arts students are shining extra bright this week, having been awarded Scholastic Art and Writing National Gold Medals.

This award is presented to the top one percent out of 300-thousand entries.

Abbey Bentley won her gold medal for a personal photograph of the fairgrounds here in Augusta.

Ryan Cheape put his graphic artist skills to the test designing a logo for Augusta University’s Literacy Center.

SAIL stands for Sailing, Arts, Interests and Literacy.

Ryan and Abbey will have the opportunity to attend the ceremony at Carnegie Hall this summer.

Some past winners of this award include: Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Sylvia Plath.