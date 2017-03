Aiken, SC (WJBF) – Horses and riders will be at the Aiken Trials Saturday.

The race is a way to give young horses a chance to train for bigger competitions.

It is the 1st leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown.

Every march, the race is held for 3 consecutive Saturdays.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the tent party kicks off at 11 a.m. Races start at 2 p.m.