Haigwood shoots career-best 66, leads field at 3M Augusta Invitational

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s golf team climbed six spots on the leaderboard Saturday afternoon in round two at the 3M Augusta Invitational. The Jaguars are tied for fourth place heading into the finale at Forest Hills Golf Club. Senior Jessica Haigwood turned in a round-two 66 (-6) for the lowest score of her collegiate career.

Hosting their 12th event all time and ranked No. 45 in the nation, the Jaguars dropped 19 strokes from their team score with an even-par 288 in day two. They are seven shots out of third place and 11 shots off the lead.

Round three of the 3MAI begins on Sunday, March 19 for a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start at FHGC.

No. 23 Purdue and No. 33 Tennessee are tied for first place in the 14-team field at eight-over par on on the par-72, 6,248-yard course. Memphis is third (+12), Augusta, ETSU, and Daytona State are tied for fourth (+19), and Troy is seventh (+20) for the top five teams.

Haigwood is seven under par for 36 holes and is in first place out of 78 players. Haigwood posted six birdies on the day. AU senior Josefine Nyqvist shaved four strokes and posted a 74 (+2) to sit eight-over par in a tie for 35th.

Sophomore Cecilia Diez-Moliner and freshman Linda Lundqvist each improved in round two and share a tie for 49th 11-over par. Senior Eunice Yi sits in 56th 12-over par.

Sophomores Maggie Ashmore and Lexi Bollant and freshman Charlotte Alran competed as individuals. Alran and Ashmore fired 75 (+3) and share a tie for 25th, while Bollant is in 73rd.

JAGS @ 3M AUGUSTA INVITATIONAL – Rounds 1 & 2

T4 Augusta 307 288 595 1 Jessica Haigwood (1) 71 66 137 T35 Josefine Nyqvist (3) 78 74 152 T49 Linda Lundqvist (4) 82 73 155 T49 Cecilia Diez-Moliner (5) 80 75 155 T56 Eunice Yi (2) 78 78 156