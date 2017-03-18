Kisner, Hoffman share Bay Hill lead

Kevin Kisner
Kevin Kisner acknowledges the crowd after making a birdie putt on the seventh green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, March 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Charley Hoffman finished a lot better than he started, closing with three straight birdies for a 1-under 71 that allowed him to catch Kevin Kisner for a share of the lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hoffman opened with two sloppy bogeys and his fourth bogey dropped him four shots behind. The last of his three straight birdies came after a chop-and-run from the rough left of the 18th fairway, and a 70-foot birdie from the fringe.

Kisner ran his birdie attempt on the 18th about 6 feet by and three-putted from the fringe. He shot 68.

They were at 11-under 205, three shots clear of Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes for a 65 and climbed within five shots.

