Local organization prepares less fortunate teens for prom through donated dresses

COLUMBIA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – It was a special day for teens gearing up for prom season.

Dresses filled the auditorium of Wesley United Methodist church in Evans, as part of Cinderella’s Closet.

The program is known for providing prom dresses and accessories to teens who may not be able to shop in boutiques or big-box retailers.

Local organizer Andrea Wheeler says putting Cinderella’s Closet together takes work, but its worth it.

“When they see that dress that they love and it’s here, it’s free. They don’t have to return it. The smile on their face is priceless,” Andrea Wheeler told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The dresses are donated by several local boutiques.

This is the third year the event has been held.