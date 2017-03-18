Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry passes away at 90

By Published:
Berry
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry has died.

Berry, the rock ‘n’ roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion in “Johnny B. Goode” and other classics, died in St. Charles County, Missouri on Saturday.

Berry was 90.

St. Charles county police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon and found Berry unresponsive.

He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with “Maybellene” and went on to influence generations of musicians.

Among his other hits were “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s