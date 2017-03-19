Augusta’s Haigwood sets tournament record to win 3M Invitational, Jags finish third

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta University women’s golf senior Jessica Haigwood finished 12-under par to set the new tournament record and win the 3M Augusta Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars ascended the leaderboard at their home event and carded third place with an 885 (+21) out of 14 teams.

The Jaguars improved by seven spots from day one in their 12th-annual home event on the par-72, 6,248-yard course. Haigwood shot under par every round and carded the low round of her career on Saturday with a 66 (-6). She followed it with a final-round 67 (-5) to win the title – the second individual win of her collegiate career.

No. 23 Purdue survived No. 33 Tennessee to win the 3MAI 14-over par. The Volunteers took second (+18), Augusta third (+21), Memphis fourth (+24), and Troy fifth (+29) for the top-five finishes. The Jags were three strokes out of second place and seven off the lead.

Jags freshman Linda Lundqvist tied for 30th overall, shooting back-to-back 73s to finish 12 over. Senior Eunice Yi ended 14 over in a tie for 40th, sophomore Cecilia Diez-Moliner tied for 43rd (+15), and senior Josefine Nyqvist tied for 49th (+16).

Individual competitors of sophomores Maggie Ashmore and Lexi Bollant and freshman Charlotte Alran represented the Jags and Alran led all individuals to finish tied for 18th eight-over par. Ashmore placed 35th and Bollant 71st.

Augusta heads to the Henssler Financial Intercollegiate March 27-28, hosted by Kennesaw State University, at Pine Tree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga.

JAGS @ 3M AUGUSTA INVITATIONAL – FINAL

3 Augusta 307 288 290 885 1 Jessica Haigwood (1) 71 66 67 204 T30 Linda Lundqvist (4) 82 73 73 228 T40 Eunice Yi (2) 78 78 74 230 T43 Cecilia Diez-Moliner (5) 80 75 76 231 T49 Josefine Nyqvist (3) 78 74 80 232