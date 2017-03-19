Late eagle carries Leishman to win over Kisner at Bay Hill

By and Published:
Marc Leishman
Marc Leishman, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Marc Leishman of Australia holed a 50-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole to take the lead, and he stayed there with two tough pars to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and earn a trip to the Masters.

Leishman pitch from 45 yards short of the 18th green rolled out to 3 feet, and he made the par putt for a 3-under 69.

Kevin Kisner had a three-shot lead at the turn, but he didn’t make a birdie over his final 11 holes.

Rory McIlroy made a late charge and tied for the lead with a wild birdie around a tree and over the water on the 16th hole, only to three-putt the final hole from 30 feet.

It was the first Arnold Palmer Invitational since the death last September of the tournament host.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s