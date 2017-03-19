South Carolina prosecutor contender, at odds with medical marijuana

In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015 photo, marijuana plants with their buds covered in white crystals called trichomes, are nearly ready for harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. Trichomes contain cannabinoids like THC and CBD. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The man widely regarded as the front-runner for South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor job is a Republican state representative who gave early support to Donald Trump’s campaign.

But Rep. Peter McCoy has introduced comprehensive medicinal cannabis legislation here, which appears to contradict his would-be boss’ statements on drug policy.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions has made no secret of his plans to take a hard line on drugs, saying marijuana distribution remains a federal crime regardless of states’ actions and that he’s reviewing Obama-era policies giving states flexibility.

That stance will be tested as the new administration begins to place federal prosecutors throughout the country, including some in states that have taken various steps toward legalizing the drug.

 

