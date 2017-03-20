Cleanup plan leaves out cleaning up tire piles

Photo of scrap tires behind a fence in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo of scrap tires behind a fence in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A plan to clean up Augusta goes before Commissioners on Tuesday.

One of the biggest problems trashing the city is illegal tire dumps.

We found a pile of more than two dozen on Ninth Avenue.

But a 150 thousand dollar program to hire two people to collect scrap tires is -not- part of the proposed cleanup plan.

Residents say that means the tires will continue to pile up.

“They’ve been there for a few months you know each time like overnight they grow some people go in dump them on the thing and keep going,” said Robert Barnes who lives across the street from a growing tire pile.

Should the city pick them up?”

“They should pick them up it will make the community look better, said Barnes.

The cleanup plan also does not include requests from code enforcement and the Marshal’s office to hire more staff to investigate complaints.

