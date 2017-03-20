Community supporting Augusta Christian student injured in crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Christian community is coming out in full support of one its students.

Andrew Passmore, a senior, was injured in a car accident on Friday night.

The accident happened on William Few Parkway when Passmore lost control of his truck hitting another car and then hitting a tree,

According to the headmaster at Augusta Christian, not many students came to school on Monday, they are supporting the Passmore family at a local hospital.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family, in less than 24 hours over $8000 has been raised.

According to the Go Fund Me account and the Augusta Christian facebook page, Passmore is currently in a coma.

You can click HERE to donate to the family