Proposed parkway project aims to beautify parts of Aiken

Published:

Aiken, SC. (WJBF)-Today an public meeting will be held on a newly proposed project that will help beautify parts of Aiken County.

The project is all in an effort to create more green spaces in Aiken County for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The project would include returning walking paths to some parkways while adding lighting and other features.

A pilot project will begin later this month that includes work along Park Avenue between Laurens and Newberry Streets.

The Aiken Implementation group is spearheading the project.

They’re made up of several different departments within the City of Aiken.

Today’s public meeting will be at 2 in the City Council Chambers of the Aiken Municipal Building.

 

