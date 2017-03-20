Save lives when you drive: work zone rules

Augusta, Ga. – Orange cones and barrels, orange signs warning of road work ahead – we see them all the time, especially this time of the year. We know they mean our commute will probably be delayed, and in our rush that is an inconvenience. What we rarely think about are the men and women who are working in those zones, so close to speeding cars, who want nothing more than to do their jobs and go home to their families.

South Carolina DOT workers Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark were simply doing their jobs on March 13 when their lives were cut short by a driver. In the days that followed, we learned that the driver of that car had a string of previous driving offenses.

As Kyle Collins, the District Communication Specialist for the Georgia DOT, explains it is not just people with a series of driving offenses that put lives at risk; it is the distracted drivers – drivers on their phones, texting, applying makeup, eating, even playing with the radio. All of those little distractions can cause someone – a worker or even the driver to lose their life.

We hope that you will listen to Kyle’s message and keep it in mind the next time you are driving into a work zone.