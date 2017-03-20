Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys have been recovered

MEXICO (KXAN) – You can breathe a sigh of relief, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has finally been found.

According to a tweet from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the jersey was found in Mexico.

According to an official statement from the National Football League, the jersey was found in the possession of a credentialed media member. The person also had another Brady jersey from a previous Super Bowl.

In February, after the big game, the jersey went missing from the New England Patriots’ locker room. Brady even attempted to piece together potential suspects.

“I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady said during a news conference. “It’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia.” Brady joked that he expects to see it show up in an online auction.

Acevedo said the jersey was recovered with the help from Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mexican authorities.

A Houston police affidavit listed the jersey as being worth half a million dollars.