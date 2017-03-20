Weird Weather: George Myers explains

Augusta, Ga. – We can always count on a last freeze before the golfers descend upon the CSRA for Masters Week. An unseasonably warm winter had some of us questioning if we were just going to skip that season all together. Freezing temperatures this past week proved that Mother Nature still is full of surprises.

As we often like to do when the daily forecast has us scratching our heads, we turned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 Chief Meteorologist George Myers to explain what is behind all of the craziness. This time is no different. He happily returned to the set of The Means Report to break down how we went from flip flops at Christmas to parkas in the middle of March. Of course we also had to ask if there could still be another “final freeze” before the golfers take to the fairways and if the azaleas have any hope of blooming again.

George also offered a friendly reminder that with spring comes storm season. One of the best ways to keep you and your family safe and ahead of the storm is by having a weather radio, which all of the meteorologists at WJBF are happy to help you program.