A ‘Nurse Shortage’ is Expected For the Future

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The American Association of College of Nursing says that by 2022, we could actually have a shortage of nurses by over 500,000.

It is vital that schools in Augusta and Aiken strive to continue the development an increase in nurses for the future’s sake. There is a role for nurses in every aspect of healthcare. The dean of Augusta University’s college of nursing says leaders thought when the school consolidated, more students would help alleviate that shortage.But that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“Definitely there is a demand for nurses and it cycles sometimes the demand is greater which it is right now,” said Dr. Pam Cook// Augusta University School of Nursing.

“People who are older particularly need to be worried because these nurses have such a broad role on healthcare. So we are growing in numbers but we grew throughout the state so we were graduating as twice as many nurses, not enough,” said Dean Lucy Marion// Augusta University College of Nursing.

“Well it’s here today, 2022 I don’t know exactly where we’ll be then clearly we’ve been dealing with a major shortage almost every week,” Dean Lucy Marion// Augusta University College of Nursing.

Leaders at the College of Nursing say the university is working every day to graduate more nurses and meet that high demand.

“The nursing shortage we are doing a lot of different approaches in the hospitals in terms of patient care, trying to maximize our registered nurse population as much as possible,” Assist. Dean Pam Cook// Augusta University School of Nursing.