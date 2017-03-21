Augusta Christian Schools and Community Come Together for Passmore Family

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – See how faculty and students come together as a family to support a student that was an incredibly serve car accident this past Saturday morning.

Drew Passmore was hurt when he crashed into another driver on William Few Parkway near Clanton Road Saturday morning.

NewChannel 6s Derrikia Young says she felt like family once entering the doors of Augusta Christian. Emotions were up and staff say the only thing that is needed right now is prayer. School leaders at Augusta Christian say they’re turning to a higher power to get them through this difficult time.

“The number one thing is prayer. We really truly believe that prayer is effective and it genuinely moves so we would really ask for people to pray,” said Chad Hummard// High School Teacher at ACS

Hallways and parking lots were nearly empty Monday after the word spread that a senior at the school, Drew Passmore, was seriously injured in a car accident Saturday morning. The school even had special minister come in to talk with students during this difficult time.

“Of our students have been spending a lot of time at the hospital as family that’s how you respond and ACS is is a family of wonderful kids, and parents,” Terry Rutherford// Head of Bible Department

“Today we had a special chapel this morning for our entire student body and we had pastors from all over the area to come in to support us, to support faculty, to support our students to help pray,” said Terry Rutherford// Head of Bible Department

Faculty say, the Passmore family is -like- a family to each and every person that walks the halls of Augusta Christian.

“He just, he walks in a room and with those bigger than life personalities everybody knows drew and if you don’t know him before he walks out you will,” said Chad Hummard// High School Teacher at ACS

A Go Fund Me account was created to help the Passmore family with medical expenses here.