Citizens Advisory Team tasked with capturing quintessentially “Aiken” details

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- A group of citizens is working to define Aiken’s aesthetic. The City Manager’s Citizens Advisory Team has been tasked with giving the city manager their input on a proposed project to build housing, retail, and office space, and maybe even a parking garage in the heart of downtown Aiken.

The advisory team consists of a diverse group of citizens. Their goal is to make sure these proposed projects are in line with downtown’s historic architecture.

Tuesday, they went out to take pictures of the details that help define what they see as quintessentially “Aiken.”

Downtown Aiken has long been hailed as charming, but what is it that gives these streets their character? The city manager’s citizens advisory team has been tasked with finding an answer to that.

A proposed redevelopment plan, dubbed the “the Aiken Renaissance project” by the city, could change the face downtown.

“I’m very concerned about the respective of the architectural integrity downtown,” said advisory team member Jane Page Thompson.

But city leaders want the project to retain that architectural integrity.

“Our goal today was to really kick off the project by first listening to the community and to the advisory team that the city has assembled and find out and really be able to describe what makes Aiken unique and special,” said Heather Mitchell, who is an architect and president of The Boudreaux Group, which the city has hired to design the project.

The project would expand the city’s municipal building into an L shape along The Alley. The goal is to consolidate the city’s administrative offices into one place, moving the current Administration and Finance Building on Laurens Street into the current Municipal Building. The renovated building would also leave room for retail space on the first floor.

Then the current Administration and Finance building would be converted to a retail space on the bottom with residential space on top.

The block on the corner of Richland and Newberry Street and Richland Avenue would be converted to a site including areas for retail and housing, and maybe even a parking garage.

Tuesday, the Citizen’s Advisory Council took pictures of the details that they believe define Aiken’s look.

“I think that a lot of the ornamental detailing above and below the windows,” Thompson said. “I think the brackets that hold the second floor that hold either the porches or overhangs in place are important. We have a lot of arched windows and colonnades and columns. We have a lot of domed awnings and domed rooftops, so that’s a lot of the architectural aesthetic.”

The pictures will be compiled and analyzed by The Boudreaux Group.

Those will be presented in a meeting on April 5th.