Commissioners community center connection questioned again

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The controversy over  a  commissioners involvement in a community center continues.

Before being elected Commissioner Sammie Sias served as the manager of    the Jamestown Community Center after his community association contracted with the city to operate it more than 15 years ago.

But Commissioner Marion Williams is questioning the arrangement saying having a sitting commissioner in charge is a conflict of interest.

“”This is really important we talked about running that center and being an elected official in that capacity I think that’s illegal I don’t think that’s right I asked the lawyer to give me a legal opinion to get it resolved but the Commission all of us seem to be running away from it,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.
In an effort to put the issue to rest commissioners voted to affirm an action by  the Sandridge Community Association replacing Sias as Manager at the community Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s