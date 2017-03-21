Judge to feds: Move a ton of plutonium from SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has handed a partial victory to South Carolina in its lawsuit over an unfinished nuclear fuel project, ruling that federal authorities must find somewhere else to store 1 metric ton of plutonium.

U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs ruled Monday she can’t make the government immediately remove the materials from South Carolina, ordering both sides to come up with a schedule on their own.

The judge already ruled that the state can’t challenge the constitutionality of the federal government’s failure to keep its promises regarding the partially built facility, which was intended to turn weapons-grade plutonium into nuclear-reactor fuel at the Savannah River Site.

She also said the state can’t force the feds to pay $100 million they promised if deadlines aren’t met.