Multi County Pursuit Ends in Crash in Emanuel County

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WJBF ) – An Emanuel County Deputy and two others are in the hospital after a multi county pursuit ends in a crash.

According to Emanuel County Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens, at 9:00 pm Monday, deputies were called to assist Jefferson County Deputies in a car chase after they tried to stop a speeding vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 1, north of the Louisville city limits.

Sheriff Stephens says that vehicle fled from Jefferson County officers for several miles, leading them into Emanuel County. At the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and GA Highway 57 West, the fleeing driver lost control of the car and collided with an Emanuel County Deputy, causing them both to crash.

The deputy along with the fleeing driver and passenger were flown by helicopter to hospitals in Savannah and Augusta for treatment of injuries.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing and being conducted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.