AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

26-year-old Heather Grace Roberts was last seen on Sunday at 10 p.m. on the 3400 block of Jonathan Circle.

Roberts has Autism and has walked off in the past and been found in the area of Broad Street.

If you have any information on Roberts please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.