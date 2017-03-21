Three locals to be honored at Mayors Masters Reception

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The Mayor Masters reception is ready to tee it up again.

The annual party on Monday of Masters Week -will be taking place with Mayor Davis announcing that this year there will be three honorees

The three being recognize are local.

Bev Dolan the pioneer of E-Z-Go golf carts.

And amateur golfing greats and Georgia golf hall of framers Laura Coble, and Jeff Knox.

Knox has served as the marker in during the weekend at the Masters the past several years.

“Now we take a step forward once again just like we did last year and we recognize our own individuals Bev Dolan Laura Coble and Jeff Knox who continue to make great contributions to the game of golf,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.