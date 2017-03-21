Victim in critical condition after shooting in Salley, suspect charged

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is currently in the hospital and another charged in his shooting after a weekend argument turned violent.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Maple Street and Poplar Street on Sunday morning after reports of shots fired in the area.

Once there, deputies found the 58-year-old victim laying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim had been arguing with 77-year-old Marion Milhouse Jr.

At some point during the argument, Milhouse fired a gun at the victim.

Milhouse was taken into custody and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

He has since been bonded out.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.