World Down Syndrome Day: The fight for independence

AUGUSTA Ga. (WJBF)– Today is World Down Syndrome Day.

People with the genetic disorder are now active parts of communities, and some attend college.

NewsChannel 6 talked with former WJBF anchor and renowned blogger- Jillian Benfield. She stressed that Down Syndrome awareness is more important now than it’s ever been.

“And he said well, at best he will mop the floors of a fast food restaurant… And at worst, he won’t be able to feed himself,” Benfield said.

That’s the answer Jillian Benfield’s doctor gave when she asked what Down Syndrome was. Benfield was pregnant and just learned her son, Anderson, tested positive.

“The need for awareness is at an all time high because prenatal testing for Down Syndrome is getting so good and so much easier than it used to be,” Benfield said.

She explained it’s crucial that citizens, OB/GYNs, but especially expecting mothers understand that the life of a child who has the genetic disorder isn’t comparable to the 50 year-old stereotypes.

Nowadays, people with Down Syndrome go to school with kids their age, play sports and even have the option to attend college.

Pamela Stickler, President of RECing Crew, founded a local organization for disabled people of all ages. Activities at her facility teach independence and help develop relationships. The RECing crew’s biggest event happens every Tuesday– bowling.

“They come in and they know where their lanes are, they know they need to get a ball, get their shoes on. Maybe it’s time to pay for the bowling, so they have to work with money,” Stickler explained.

“Down Syndrome is a natural part of life, you know, Disability is a natural part of life, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad life or a less then life. It can be the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to you, too,” Benfield concluded.

Around 108 colleges in the U.S. offer college classes to people with disabilities. Locally, Clemson and U.G.A. have programs.

Follow Jillian Benfield’s well know blog site: http://www.newsanchortohomemaker.com/

More information on the RECing Crew: http://therecingcrew.com/