EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Evans junior pitcher Ashton Sturgell had five strikeouts in a complete-game shutout as Evans beat Greenbrier 1-0 to even their series on Wednesday.

The Knights improved to 7-12, 4-4 in region play, while the Wolfpack fell to 13-4, 6-2.

The series finale is Friday at Greenbrier.