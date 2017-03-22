Everything you need to know about the Aiken County Tethering Ordinance

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – People caught violating the new Aiken County tethering ordinance could face a hefty fine.

Newschannel 6 has learned the ordinance will mainly be complaint driven.

For now Aiken County Animal Control will begin educating the community.

First-time violators will receive a 2-week warning to make the necessary corrections.

Trolley lines, runners, and stakes with a swivel on each end are acceptable.

Properly tethered dogs in heat, fall in the umbrella of this ordinance, and according to the new statute they must be taken inside or away from other dogs.

Fines range from $107 dollars to $1087 dollars and risk having their pets taken away.