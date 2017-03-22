Everything you need to know about the Aiken County Tethering Ordinance

By Published:

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – People caught violating the new Aiken County tethering ordinance could face a hefty fine.

Newschannel 6 has learned the ordinance will mainly be complaint driven.

For now Aiken County Animal Control will begin educating the community.

First-time violators will receive a 2-week warning to make the necessary corrections.

Trolley lines, runners, and stakes with a swivel on each end are acceptable.

Properly tethered dogs in heat, fall in the umbrella of this ordinance, and according to the new statute they must be taken inside or away from other dogs.

Fines range from $107 dollars to $1087 dollars and risk having their pets taken away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s