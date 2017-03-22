Jason Day leaves Match Play to be with mother

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jason Day says his mother, Dening, is having surgery Friday for lung cancer and he wants to be with her.

Day walked off the course when he was 3 down after six holes to Pat Perez. He made a brief appearance in the media center and could barely talk through his tears as he said was going home to Ohio.

Day says doctors in Australia said her cancer was terminal and that she had 12 months to live. He brought her to Ohio for more tests, and doctors are hopeful there is a chance for recovery.