Mayor to hold summit on Regency Mall area redevelopment

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Ladaizja Thomas Has lived in Augusta for less than two years but has noticed that the stretch of Gordon Highway at Regency Mall needs something.

“I would like to see more stuff around here because everything is like on the other side it would be nice to have something right there,” Thomas said.

Mayor Hardie Davis thinks the same thing, and says the old Regency Mall can be the key component for redevelopment along the Gordon Highway and area.

“You’re not going to get from Fort Gordon to downtown Augusta unless you come out of Gate One and come downtown and that needs to be an area of economic growth and activity,” said Mayor Davis.

To bring the growth Mayor Davis is hosting a summit of local and out of town developers and business leaders to come up with ideas to for the mall area.

“Have a very focused group of people who have done development all across the united states and without question in the state of Georgia and say what can we do here,” said Mayor Davis.

Now the city has been talking about doing something with Regency Mall for years but the city has always been handcuffed because it doesn’t own the property it’s in private hands but the owner will be coming to this summit to sit in on the discussions.

“And they’re looking for someone willing to partner they’re looking for ideas they’ve indicated to us one they have resources and they’re willing to make investments in that space,” said Mayor Davis.

A reinvestment into the mall is something many would want to see.

:If we could put something in that building that would attract that intersection and that gateway yes,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“Get some use out of it anything would be nice,” said Thomas.

The mayor telling me there’s no time line for something to happen but says the right people are being brought to the table and the city hasn’t done that before.