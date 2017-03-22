NAHS students learn about STEM job opportunity from local industry professionals

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County students took a break from the books to connect with professionals in fields they hope to join one day.

On Wednesday, scientist and engineers from AECOM and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions spoke with students at North Augusta High.

The event was part of the National Math and Science Initiative to give students a chance to ask local industry professionals about the ins-and-outs of their jobs.

“In addition to that we want to make sure that these students are well aware of the STEM job opportunities that are available to them,” Director of Advancement for NMSI Teri Yago-Ryan told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Right here in their own backyards.”

The next event is going to be held at South Aiken High School.

School leaders hope to implement the program into all Aiken County high schools in the near future.