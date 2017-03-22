New mobilize rescue system uses interactive app to respond to medical emergencies

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Parks and recreation officials in Columbia county are introducing a new mobilize rescue system designed to change the way you respond to medical emergencies.

This new first aid system mobilize rescue, uses an interactive app to empower untrained bystanders to respond to medical emergencies such as severe bleeding and cardiac arrest.

The app guides a person with little or no training through a series of yes or no questions all while medical emergency responders are en route.

The kit also includes equipment used by emergency physicians. The Columbia county Parks and Recreation Department is the first to use the new software.

Parks and Recs Director Dennis Hodges says that, regardless of training, the kit has access to life-saving knowledge.

“To bring this system here is just state of the art with the technology anybody who can use an ipad even if you’re not first aid trained can operate this system and treat somebody with a minor injury.” Hodges said.

Columbia county currently has installed four Mobilize Rescue Systems so far.

There are two located at Patriots Park at the softball field and basketball gymnasium, and the others are located at Blanchard Woods and Riverside park. Each Kit costs about $900 and Hodges says they hope to install even more systems in the future.