New shoe inspired by Augusta National’s pimento cheese sandwich

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just in time for Masters week, Adidas will sell a limited-edition golf shoe inspired by Augusta National’s famous pimento cheese sandwich. One hundred pairs of the “Pimento Cheese Crossknit Boost” will be sold for $180 each on adidasgolf.com beginning April 3.

The shoe features an insole printed with a pimento cheese design and an all-white exterior with green highlights.

The pimento cheese sandwich has become a staple for Masters patrons through the years, offered for $1.50 at Augusta National concessions during the week of the tournament.