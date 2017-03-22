New shoe inspired by Augusta National’s pimento cheese sandwich

By Published:
Photo courtesy: Adidas

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just in time for Masters week, Adidas will sell a limited-edition golf shoe inspired by Augusta National’s famous pimento cheese sandwich. One hundred pairs of the “Pimento Cheese Crossknit Boost” will be sold for $180 each on adidasgolf.com beginning April 3.

Photo courtesy: Adidas

The shoe features an insole printed with a pimento cheese design and an all-white exterior with green highlights.

The pimento cheese sandwich has become a staple for Masters patrons through the years, offered for $1.50 at Augusta National concessions during the week of the tournament.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s