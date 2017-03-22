Spring Break Options for Students During Masters Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Where is your child going for spring break? Find out some options during the week of Masters.

With Masters Week coming up in under two weeks, most students will be out for spring break also. NewsChannel 6 Reporter Derrikia Young went the Family Y Grovetown location to find out what they were doing.

Masters week is a busy week for us we have camp, masters camp this year at camp lakeside in Lincolnton,” said Craig Miracle// District Vice President

That’s a big question with parents at the Family Y we have 10 different locations throughout the CRSA and most of those locations are offering camps during masters week,” said Katie Duncan// Marketing Vice President.

Leaders at the Family Y say there are a variety of things for kids to do while their parents work or attend a round of golf at the Augusta National Golf Club. A number of children are expected to come in the family Y, which would mean a high demand for volunteers as well. Each location will have a different theme

“Our North Augusta branch is going to have a k-9 and police officer day. During masters week we’re going to be waiving the joiners fee if anybody wants to sing up for their members and get that discount on their camper rates” said Katie Duncan// Marketing Vice President

“We have 4 or 5 miles of waterfront, which means canoeing.. so the kids will introduced to a lot of different things its kind of a getaway so to speak for these kids for the masters. We’re always looking for volunteers to help our programs whether they be from our youth sports to coaching and now a big need to camp lakeside to help us get ready for summer for some of the activities we have planned,” said Craig Miracle// District Vice President

The Y will be taking children from toddlers to age 12.

“so instead of leaving your kids at home, or bored, or wondering about what they are doing this is an affordable to make sure they are having during masters week as well,” said Katie Duncan// Marketing Vice President.

Also, in Aiken the 6th annual Horses & Courses:

Tuesday April 4, 5:00-8:00pm downtown Aiken.

Focuses on Aiken’s numerous talented artist including an art walk along the sidewalks and the Alley in Aiken’s vibrant downtown. Over 60 local artisans; 9 performing artists. Variety of music including classic rock, bluegrass, dulcimer, jazz, etc. Art includes jewelry, photography, pottery, crafts and other visual art. Will have 2 interactive art murals for visitor participation.

Event sponsored by city of Aiken PRT department, the Aiken artist guild, and the Aiken downtown development association.

As we get more information, we will be sure to update this page.