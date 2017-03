BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Mayoral Race continues as a runoff will be held next month to decide who will get the job.

According Reverend Greg Carswell, he will face off against Business Owner Kathy Owens.

We are still waiting on official confirmation from the Burke County Board of Elections.

The runoff will be on April 18th.

The winner will fill the unexpired term of Pauline Jenkins who died last year.