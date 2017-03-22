WJBF Scholar Athlete: South Aiken’s Harold Hilton

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — South Aiken’s Harold Hilton is a star on the football field and the track.

He helped turnaround the Thoroughbreds football program and led the team to the state semifinals for the second time in school history, first since 1991. On the track, he’s an all-state sprinter and school record holder in the 100 and 200 meters.

Hilton also sports a 4.0 GPA, so he had his choice of colleges, but when division two North Greenville offered him the chance to both play football and run track, it was a dream come true.

“It means a lot,” Hilton said. “I like a little bit of a challenge, [and] it’s going to be challenging, but it really means a lot.”

“I’m just really excited for Harold,” South Aiken football coach Chris Hamilton said. “He works really hard in the classroom. He’s one of those guys who does all the things the right way, and [I’m] super excited he’s got this opportunity.”

“A young man [who is] a big caliber football player, a big caliber track athlete and a good student, you just can’t beat that,” South Aiken track and field coach William Griswould said.

Hilton has big expectations for his time at North Greenville.

“I want to break all the track records,” Hilton said. “And, I want to at least win some national championships.”