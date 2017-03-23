A Broken Record: Keshun Sherrill’s journey to become the Peach Belt’s all-time leading scorer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With 22 points in Augusta’s NCAA quarterfinal win over Columbus State, Keshun Sherrill made history. But it was countless hours in an empty gym that put him on top.

“Proving everybody wrong,” Sherrill said. “Proving all the coaches out there wrong, that’s what really motivated me.”

If Sherrill was a few inches taller, he could have been a Division I player, but it’s that 5’9″, 165 lb. frame that drives him.

“When I was recruiting him, I walked into the gym and the other coaches that were recruiting him turned to me and said, ‘if he was 6-foot, he would be in the ACC,'” Augusta men’s basketball coach Dip Metress said. “I said I know that, you know that, [but] nobody else in the state does.”

“It just motivated me even more,” Sherrill said. “To go to the gym to get extra shots, go to the weight room a little longer because physically I wasn’t there to play [Division I] basketball.”

Sherrill got a chance to join his brother, K.J., at Division II Augusta University. Five years later, he’s leaving as one of the best to ever wear a Jaguar uniform. Sherrill is a three-time first-team all conference selectee, Peach Belt Conference player of the year, an all-american, and the all-time leading scorer in conference history.

“Possibly being the number one scorer in Peach Belt history,” Sherrill said. “The reason it means so much to me is because in high school, I’m the third leading scorer followed by my brothers K.J. and Jamel. [We’re] three, four and five, and just coming up short in my high school career and then achieving it at the college level, in one of the best DII conferences in the country, that means the most to me.

“As I always say, it’s just a blessing to be able to play this game of basketball, but just to score that many points at the collegiate level, it’s nothing short of a blessing for me.”

2,333 career points.

A number that for now tops the scoring list, but will forever be linked to one of Augusta’s greats.

“I would like it to stay up there for the next seven to ten years, so I can always hold that over my brother’s head,” Sherrill said. “If it happens to [be broken], congratulations, I’m happy for the kid.”

While his size limited his opportunities, it led him on a journey that’s finished at Augusta, but continues to be written.

“I don’t regret anything,” Sherrill said. “Five years I was here. I grew up on and off the court and I knew it was going to come to an end one day, someday, and it’s finally here.”

EXTRA

Sherrill said once he graduates in May, he will play professionally wherever an opportunity presents itself. He hopes to play for at least ten years, and when that chapter is over, he’d like to get into coaching.