CITY OF AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is facing charges after police say he was found walking around nude in a park.

Raykail Stringfellow is charged with indecent exposure.

According to an incident report, Stringfellow was seen walking naked in the park on Abbeville Ave. Tuesday morning by an Aiken City employee.

That employee called police, and Stringfellow was arrested.