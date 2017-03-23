Augusta Christian hosting community prayer time for Drew Passmore ahead of home baseball game

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)-Augusta Christian School is now asking for prayer for Drew Passmore, an Augusta Christian Baseball player still fighting for his life after he was involved in a car accident on Saturday March 18th, on William Few Parkway.

A billboard has been placed along Washington Road in support of Drew and his family as he is now in Critical but stable condition at Doctors Hospital. His school is hosting a community prayer time before the Varsity home baseball game at 5:45 pm. School Principal, Wayne Marchant, says prayer has been at the forefront of this tragedy.

“The first thing we tell our students and our faculty is to pray. “PRayer is the most powerful tool we have at our disposal. We had pastors from all over the area to come in and support us, to support faculty, to support our students and to help pray.” Marchant said.

The public is encouraged to attend as well as to show their support online using the hashtag #BattleHard11 which is Passmore’s jersey number on the baseball team.