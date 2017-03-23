Augusta Christian School student, Drew Passmore, has died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta Christian School student, recently critically injured in an accident, has died.

17-year-old Andrew Passmore died on Thursday, according to a statement by his family.

The Augusta Christian senior was injured in a car accident on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday on William Few Parkway when Passmore lost control of his truck hitting another car and then hitting a tree.

Andrew has been in a coma since this past weekend.

Augusta Christian School released the following statement on Facebook: