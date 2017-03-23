Grand Jury indicts Baton Rouge man in parents’ slaying, dismemberment

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments for a Baton Rouge man that was arrested for killing and dismembering his parents.

Joel Michael Guy, Jr., 28, was charged in the killing of his parents Joel Michael Guy, Sr., 61, and Lisa Guy, 55, at their West Knox County home in November. Wednesday, a Knox County Grand Jury indicted Joel Guy, Jr. on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abusing a corpse and two counts of felony murder.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Joel Guy, Sr. and Lisa Guy were murdered between Friday, November 25, 2016 and Saturday, November 26, 2016 at their 1434 Goldenview Lane. Investigators said both suffered vicious stab wounds, as well as dismemberment. Their remains were found in multiple rooms in the house.

The sheriff’s office said Joel Michael Guy, Jr. placed portions of the remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy evidence. He was arrested on November 29, 2016 at his apartment complex in Baton Rouge and is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a two million dollar bond.