Grovetown residents upset after water shut off, officials say typo caused the problem

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- Some Grovetown residents were shocked to find themselves without an essential Tuesday.

” [I] turned on the water to wash my hands and make dinner, and there was no water,” said Grovetown resident Olimpia Herlo.

She wasn’t the only one. Herlo and other Grovetown residents marched to City Hall, demanding to know why their water was cut off. The confrontation ended with a city employee in tears and an officer called to the scene.

Herlo says this month she didn’t get a bill for the first time in 13 years.

Another citizen contacted NewsChannel 6 saying his 90 year old mother in law’s water was also cut off. She told him she didn’t receive a bill either.

The city’s water bills are formatted on postcards. Herlo says it would be easy to mistake it for junk mail.

“This is not to say that people don’t want to pay their bills or I don’t want to pay my bills or I’m irresponsible, but it’s not all our fault,” she said.

But city leaders say residents are responsible for paying for the services rendered, whether they get a bill or not. They say the bill due dates are the same every month.

“So it has been Facebook. It has been placed on our website, www.cityofgrovetown.com,” said planning and development director John Waller. He says the due date is also posted on the sign in front of City Hall.

But this month, there was a misprint on the water bills, according to Waller.

Payments are usually due the 5th, but March’s bills said they were due the 15th.

The city is sending out a letter to the 155 people affected. It explains the error an says the city will compensate them for the $25 they had to pay to have their water reconnected.

But this isn’t the only time the city has had trouble collecting water bills. Former City Clerk Vicky Capetillo is under criminal investigation for allegedly overcharging residents for water. A civil suit doled out $1.5 million to Grovetown residents.

But Waller says recent issues have nothing to do with that.

“Six weeks ago, there was a point where we had upwards of 600 due or getting to ready to be overdue, delinquent water bills, in the amount of upwards of $100,000,” he said.

He says the utilities departments depend on those payments to sustain themselves.

NewsChannel 6 asked Waller if he thought the city’s billing method contributed to that.

“I can’t say,” he said. “I don’t have the background, the history. I’m fairly new to the organization. I can tell you that changes have been made. Mayor Jones is doing the best he can and the entire utilities, billing department…we’ve made improvements. We’re getting better.”

Grovetown is switching over to a more standard billing service next month, that will include bills mailed in envelopes.

The city has been planning to switch over its billing practices since February, but they’ve just gotten the equipment they need to do that, Waller says.

Mayor Jones has also addressed the public on this matter on his Facebook page. He also says he plans to speak with the local postmaster about the issue.