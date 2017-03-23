North Augusta organization hoping to turn abandoned structure into rest stop along Greeneway Trail

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A new amenity is coming to a popular recreational trail in North Augusta, if a local organization can raise enough money to pull it off.

From an eyesore to a rest stop, Leadership North Augusta is hoping to turn a structure into the very first bathroom facility on the North Augusta Greeneway Trail.

“We felt like it was something that was missing on the Greeneway.” Lindsey MonBarren, a member of the 2017 Leadership North Augusta class, said.

The once-abandoned building may not be the most attractive spot on the Greeneway now, but by the end of the year it could look completely different.

“So what will be in here, is like an open-air area that will have a couple of bathrooms in it.” Chip Pearson, a member of the 2017 Leadership North Augusta class, said. “Then a place to hopefully sit down, take a break real quick. A place to hang your bike up on the wall.”

“It gives them a bathroom” Real Estate Agent Robert Harwood told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “There aren’t many on the Greeneway so that’s obviously a huge thing.”

Right now walkers, bikers, runners and people just enjoying the view don’t have access to a bathroom along the 7-mile stretch of the paved recreational trail.

“When I come out here with my family and my dogs, I have to make sure I use the restroom before I come and that I don’t drink too much water when I’m walking.” MonBarren told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Leadership North Augusta has spent countless hours doing demo work and clearing out the inside of the future Frog Stop along the Greeneway.

However, it’s still going to cost a pretty penny to even get started on the project.

“The current estimate is roughly about 25 to 30 thousand dollars,” said Pearson.

The organization is raising the funds to do this project through a GoFundMe account.

They are also hoping to host an event at the North Augusta Truck Stop in the next few months.

Once the Frog Stop is finished the city of North Augusta will be in charge of maintaining the new facility.

The North Augusta Leadership Class of 2017 hope to raise the money, to break ground on the project, by the end of the summer.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.