Thousands in CSRA may end up without federally funded energy assistance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of dollars could be cut from a program that helps people pay their energy bills in the CSRA. President Donald Trump outlines cuts to several departments to add more money to defense. In his budget blueprint, the Department of Health and Human Services would be cut. That is a $15.1 billion decrease that ultimately impacts people locally who need help paying their electric bills.

“When you are on a fixed income it helps out a lot.”

Tammy Johnson wants to help a senior citizen in need.

“Summertime, your light bill basically doubles from maybe $150, $250 or up to almost $400 a month and that’s one month,” the Richmond County resident told NewsChannel 6.

She’s talking about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. It helps her loved one and thousands more in the CSRA make a bill payment when circumstances make that hard.

Patricia Johnson is an Energy Assistance Coordinator with the CSRA Equal Opportunity Authority. She told us the organization works with families throughout 13 counties in the area.

“We are servicing working families who are not making enough wages to survive by.”

Johnson said she sees families struggle to balance bills, groceries, raising children and medication. So her office offers $350 to those people between November and April to help cover high energy bills.

“We have some senior citizens that the $350 credit, it is a credit on their account for months before they have to pay a bill.”

Trump’s blueprint states:

Eliminates the discretionary programs within the Office of Community Services, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), a savings of $4.2 billion from the 2017 annualized CR level. Compared to other income support programs that serve similar populations, LIHEAP is a lower-impact program and is unable to demonstrate strong performance outcomes. CSBG funds services that are duplicative of other Federal programs, such as emergency food assistance and employment services, and is also a limited-impact program.

But Tammy Johnson said it’s federal money that’s guaranteed.

“If it’s taken away it’s like it puts you in a bound it’s a struggle and then you have to try to borrow and go find loans and it puts you further in debt.”

Here are the numbers:

The FFY16 LIHEAP grant to Georgia totaled $54,497,132

The FFY17 LIHEAP grant to Georgia totaled $49,887,842 (based on the federal government operating off of a continuing resolution, not a full year budget).

CRSA EOA has received a contract of $1,594,570 from FFY17 LIHEAP funding.

Patricia Johnson told us the money helps between 8,000 to 15,000 families in the CSRA.

“If those funds are cut, where would our families go? How many more families would be homeless if we didn’t have programs that can help them with utility assistance?”

There are other options for help with energy including budget billing and payment arrangements. You can call 211 as well.

Check out this comprehensive list to tap into other assistance.

We reached out to the LIHEAP office in South Carolina, but the staff is not available this week.