Beech Island residents start ‘Trash Pickup Day’ to cleanup community

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Augusta may be preparing for Masters week, but its next-door neighbors in Beech Island are preparing for the golf traffic, heading out-of-town, after the tournament.

The welcome to South Carolina sign, before entering Beech Island, is not very welcoming.

Beech Island residents have been working for more than a year, to try to get S.C.D.O.T. to fix the sign.

They say they’re not stopping until all of Beech Island is beautiful again.

“It’s just a very poor representation of Beech Island,” Joe Seamon, the Manager of Handy Hardware Store, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Seamon has no problem getting his hands dirty, if it means cleaning up the highways of his community.

“A group of us formed a little committee called the Beech Island Improvement Committee, because we have noticed that there is so much trash and garbage.” Seamon said.

The Hardware Store Manager says D.O.T. is slow at getting around to replacing traffic signs and cutting the grass, which only adds to the litter problem.

However, untamed weeds aren’t stopping this group.

“It’s just amazing when you can ride through and see the difference picking up the trash makes,” said Beech Island Garden Club member Edith Weed.

In front of a vacant building our crew found a blanket, dozens of plastic bottles and cartons of box-wine.

With thousands of Masters patrons flocking to the C.S.R.A., in just a few days, Beech Island residents don’t want to give visitors the wrong impression.

“We want the community to look pleasant and to have flowers and greenery,” Weed told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Just look like a community that people would want to come and bring their families.”

The group says it’s always a challenge to get people to help pick-up trash, but it’s necessary.

After the iconic green jacket ceremony, many people head to the R.B.C. Heritage in Hilton Head, and to get there they have to drive through Beech Island.

“The people that are in this community, a lot are retired families so we need some young people, in the community, to come help us.” Weed said.

“We’re encouraging the businesses to just go outside and take a mile each way and across the highway and pick-up all the trash.” Seamon said.

To participate in the trash pickup day you just have to show up at Handy Hardware Store, on Beech Island Ave., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.