Body found along highway in North Augusta

\

***Updated Friday, March 24 @ 8:45 a.m.***

We have just learned that the body found on Highway One in North Augusta is that of a 96 year old man.

According to officers, the victim lived nearby.

It is not clear if the man was hit by a car or died from natural causes.

The victim’s body will be taken to Newberry, South Carolina for an autopsy.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been found lying along the side of Highway One in North Augusta.

The discovery was made about 7:30 Friday morning near Buena Vista Avenue.

Public safety officers are currently at the scene.

Details are limited but here’s what we know so far.

According to a spokesman for North Augusta Public Safety Department, the body is that of a black man.

It is unclear how the man died.

The coroner also is on the way to the scene.

