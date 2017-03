AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies are on the scene of an accident in South Augusta.

Authorities say a logging truck overturned on Highway 56 near Doug Barnard Parkway Friday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s office, the truck was carrying wood chips and spilled its load onto the highway.

As of 11:00 a.m., Highway 56 at Doug Barnard Parkway was blocked while crews removed the chips from the roadway.

No injuries reported.