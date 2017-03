Related Coverage Quame Lamar Collins is wanted for Questioning in the Double Homicide

NEW YORK (WJBF) – A Burke County man wanted in connection with a January murder has been taken into custody.

Quame Lamar Collins was arrested by US Marshalls in New York Friday morning without incident.

His arrest came after The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the GBI, followed a number of leads that led them to working with the US Marshall’s out of New York.

Collins was wanted for a double homicide that happened on January 23rd on the 5000 block of River Road.