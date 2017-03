HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash has blocked Appling-Harlem Highway in both directions at Hawes Branch Parkway near Pumpkin Center Friday night, according to a tweet by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Accident on Appling Harlem at Hawes Branch Parkway with the roadway blocked in both directions. Please Avoid the Area. — CC Sheriff's Office (@CCSO_GA) March 24, 2017

The accident happened shortly before 6pm and drivers were asked to avoid the area. NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information.