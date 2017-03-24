Local USC fans excited about Gamecock basketball

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to make school history by advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time, beating Baylor in the Sweet 16 in New York.

South Carolina Gamecocks fans were riding high after they upset Duke to make it to the NCAA’s Sweet 16.

“They played absolutely phenomenal the second half,” said fan Bernie Enevoldsen. “I wouldn’t trade that for the world. I thought it was total excitement. Total excitement.”

Friday night, NewsChannel 6 caught up with some Gamecock fans at Buffalo Wild Wings ahead of their team’s game with the Baylor University Bears.

“This is an awesome experience and one that we’re really excited about,” said Tiffany Padgett, who is vice president of the Augusta Gamecock Club.

They say this game is historic.

“The last time that they were able to go to the NCAA was in 1973, and I don’t think they’ve ever gotten to the sweet 16,” Padgett said.

She says USC’s fan base is growing.

“We’re very active in the area. We do a lot of viewing parties, and we also have a kick off party that we do in the Fall for football,” she said. “And then we have a spring one actually coming up in April.”

South Carolina has had a great football team recently– fans say they’re excited to see their basketball team catching up.

“I’ll tell you for basketball, we’ve been waiting forever,” Enevoldsen said.

And it’s not just the men’s team.

“Don’t forget the lady gamecocks,” Enevoldsen said. “They’re also in the Sweet 16 this year, and we love them all.”

Fans say regardless of the game’s outcome, they’re proud of their team.

“We couldn’t be any more proud of them,” Padgett said. “As far as they’ve made it now, they have our hearts.”

The Gamecocks beat the Baylor Bears tonight 70-50. They will now be heading into the elite eight for the first time.