UPDATE: Teen dies in deadly crash along Appling-Harlem Road in Columbia County

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) -A teen is dead after a car accident in Columbia County.

It happened shortly before 6pm along Appling Harlem Road, Friday.

The deputy coroner says 18- year old Savannah Gavlinski was driving a truck heading north when she crossed over into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic.

That’s when investigators say she crashed into a semi-truck.

The deputy coroner says Gavlinski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The coroner says alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

A crash has blocked Appling-Harlem Road in both directions at Hawes Branch Parkway near Pumpkin Center Friday night, according to a tweet by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Accident on Appling Harlem at Hawes Branch Parkway with the roadway blocked in both directions. Please Avoid the Area. — CC Sheriff's Office (@CCSO_GA) March 24, 2017

The accident happened shortly before 6pm and drivers were asked to avoid the area. NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information.