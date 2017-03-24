UPDATE: Teen dies in deadly crash along Appling-Harlem Road in Columbia County

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) -A teen is dead after a car accident in Columbia County.
It happened shortly before 6pm along Appling Harlem Road, Friday.
The deputy coroner says 18- year old Savannah Gavlinski was driving a truck heading north when she crossed over into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic.
That’s when investigators say she crashed into a semi-truck.
The deputy coroner says Gavlinski was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
The coroner says alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.
A crash has blocked Appling-Harlem Road in both directions at Hawes Branch Parkway near Pumpkin Center Friday night, according to a tweet by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened shortly before 6pm and drivers were asked to avoid the area. NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information.